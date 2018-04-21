SEOUL: South Korea today welcomed the decision by the North's leader Kim Jong Un to cease its testing of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un announced that Pyongyang will carry out no more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site, the North's state media reported today.

"North Korea's decision is meaningful progress for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, which the world wishes for," the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

"It will create a very positive environment for the success of the upcoming inter-Korean and North-US summits."

However, Japan is not pleased with North Korea's pledge to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, its defence minister said today. He added that Japan will not change stop putting pressure on Pyongyang for the "ultimate abandonment of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear arms and missiles".

