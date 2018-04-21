SANAA: A Red Cross employee was killed in Yemen's southern city of Taez today, an ICRC spokesman said.

"One of our colleagues was killed by an armed man in Taez city," Sanaa-based Red Cross official Adnan Hizam told AFP.

Most of Taez is government-controlled, but many parts of the surrounding area remain in the hands of Huthi rebels. The International Committee of the Red Cross has not made public the aid worker's nationality or name.

"We are in mourning for one of our colleagues who was shot dead in #Yemen this morning. We are trying to find out more about this tragic incident," ICRC Yemen tweeted.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the country in March 2015 to push back Huthi rebels who forced the government into exile.

The United Nations says the conflict has triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with over 22 million people dependent on aid and 8.4 million on the verge of famine.

Yemen is also struggling with cholera and diphtheria outbreaks.