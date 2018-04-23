WASHINGTON: A pair of brick-red polyester swimming trunks owned by former US President John F Kennedy is expected to fetch over USD 3,000 at an auction in the US.

The trunks feature a gold-tone dual metal clasp on the front, small right pocket with a button-secured flap, and zippered fly, according to US-based RR Auctions, which will auction the swimming trunks on May 9.

Inside the waistband are a size tag, "M," retailer's tag, "Puritan Cricket Shop, Hyannis," and manufacturer's label, "Deckand Denim.

These trunks originate from the estate of Lieutenant Henry E Hirschy, Jr, and are accompanied by a letter from Priscilla Hirschy, describing Lt Hirschy's role in the Kennedy administration, the auction house said in a statement.

"Lieutenant Hirschy was sent to the White House early in the Kennedy Administration. He was assigned as the Supply Officer to the Naval Aide to the President and served as the Director of the Executive Dining Facility, sometimes called The Navy Mess in the White House, Priscilla wrote. In addition to these duties, Lt. Hirschy was responsible for Supply and logistic support for the President, including food, lodging, and other personal services as Camp David and in the Presidential Yachts," she said.

Kennedy was a famously capable swimmer and had been on the Harvard swim team during his college days.

His aquatic skill allowed him to save the lives of himself and much of his crew during World War II after his torpedo boat, PT-109, was hit by a Japanese destroyer.