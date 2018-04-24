WASHINGTON: Former US President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after contracting an infection, a day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush, the media reported.

Bush, 93, was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after contracting the infection that spread to his blood, CNN quoted family spokesman Jim McGrath as saying in a statement late Monday.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant," said McGrath.

According to a source close to the former Republican President, Bush was admitted to the hospital with an infection that led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

He was in critical condition, the source said.

The source added that Bush's blood pressure kept dropping and a couple of times there was serious concern about whether he was going to come through, but that he had been stabilized.

But with Bush's age, his health and with this infection, this is very serious, the source told CNN.

Bush revealed several years ago that he suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, which has left him unable to walk, so he gets around either in a wheelchair or a scooter.

The former President's hospitalisation is especially upsetting for his family because it follows so closely on the death of his wife of 73 years last April 17.

The family had been worried about how he would deal with her death and such an emotional week, according to the source.