SINGAPORE: British aerospace and defence trade group ADS today said it sees India as a priority market with which it has a long-term commitment, noting the Indian defence industry's strong potential for exports to emerging markets.

The ADS Group Ltd has more than 1,000 members from aerospace, defence, security and space sectors in the United Kingdom.

"Defence engagement is a global game and it is an international supply chain. Thus, we are working with our Indian partners for developing export markets," ADS's director for defence, Willy Hockin said here.

Hockin stressed the importance for being a long-term, 10 to 15-year, partner with Indian defence industry, which he said has "strong potential of exporting to emerging markets".

The ADS group also sees itself playing a crucial role from early stage of technology development, product innovation and market information sharing.

"We also see a high level of technology-transfer and knowledge sharing," he said Detailing the multi-pronged campaigns, ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said, "India is a priority market for us and for our members, and we have a long-term commitment to India."

"We are in the process of identifying Indian partners," Everitt said.

With such established working relationships in India, ADS also expects to import Indian indigenous expertise to the UK and carry out in-depth research on products, expand capabilities and hone services.

"We also see the potential of building businesses with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the large pool of start-up companies in India," said Hockin.

He appreciated the Indian government's "pro-business initiatives" such as 'Make in India' and 'Startup India' launched in recent years, noting that they are all designed to build businesses and create opportunities for foreign parnterships.