Magnitude 5..6 earthquake strikes off Nicaragua's coast
MANAGUA: The US Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has struck in the Pacific off the coast of Nicaragua.
The temblor was centered about 165 kilometers west-northwest of the capital of Managua and 64 kilometers west of the town of Chinandega.
The earthquake occurred around 8:30 p.m.
Monday at a depth of about 46 kilometers.
There were no immediate reports of damage.