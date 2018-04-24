Image used for representational purpose only.

MANAGUA: The US Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has struck in the Pacific off the coast of Nicaragua.

The temblor was centered about 165 kilometers west-northwest of the capital of Managua and 64 kilometers west of the town of Chinandega.

The earthquake occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Monday at a depth of about 46 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage.