WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence has chosen retired army Lt.Gen. Keith Kellogg, a top official with the National Security Council, to serve as his national security adviser.

Pence selected Kellogg, a national security aide to President Donald Trump, to fill the role after his top choice, Jon Lerner, withdrew his name from consideration.

Pence said in a statement that Kellogg "brings a wealth of experience in national security and foreign policy matters to this role and has already been an integral part of the President's national security team."