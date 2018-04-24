Mike Pence picks Keith Kellogg to serve as national security adviser
By Associated Press | Published: 24th April 2018 07:05 AM |
Last Updated: 24th April 2018 07:05 AM
WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence has chosen retired army Lt.Gen. Keith Kellogg, a top official with the National Security Council, to serve as his national security adviser.
Pence selected Kellogg, a national security aide to President Donald Trump, to fill the role after his top choice, Jon Lerner, withdrew his name from consideration.
Pence said in a statement that Kellogg "brings a wealth of experience in national security and foreign policy matters to this role and has already been an integral part of the President's national security team."