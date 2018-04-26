RAWALKOT: A group of people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir organised protests on Thursday to demand immediate suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalkot and punish those behind the killing of Late Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) activist Naeem Butt.

The members of the JKLF, Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party (JKNAP) and Transport Union, together carried out a sit-in protest outside the District Collector's office situated in Rawalkot City.

Earlier on March 16, a large mass of crowd conducted a demonstration against Pakistan army to express solidarity with the JKLF protestors who are fighting for the people suffering due to the continuous cross-LoC firing. Six people were injured in the firing which was supposed to be a peace march in Poonch. The march was taken out against the Pakistan initiated cross-border firings.

Naeem Butt was also injured in the firing and was admitted to an Islamabad hospital who later succumbed to his injuries.

Later, Kashmiri activists launched #JusticeForNaeemButt campaign and called for protests in future against the brutality of Pakistan's army and the police.