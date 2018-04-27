Home World

Guatemalan prison riot leaves seven dead, 25 injured

A spokesman for the country's penitentiary system confirmed the death toll in yesterday's riot in the city of Escuintla, adding that the injured had been taken to health centers.

Published: 27th April 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

AP file image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GUATEMALA CITY: Authorities in Guatemala say that a riot has left seven dead and 25 injured at an overcrowded prison in the country's south.

A spokesman for the country's penitentiary system confirmed the death toll in yesterday's riot in the city of Escuintla, adding that the injured had been taken to health centers.

Rudy Esquivel said the preliminary finding was that the riot was a fight among prisoners.

Esquivel said that police had control of the prison, which has 3,122 inmates despite having a capacity of only 600.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guatemala prison riot
More from this section

Imposing sanctions on India over defence deal with Russia will hit US: Defence Secretary Jim Mattis ​

A group of Muslim Rohingyas in Ghumdhum, Cox's Bazar weep as Bangladesh border guards (not pictured) order them to leave their makeshift camp and force them out of the country on August 28, 2017. Since 2012, more than 1,000 Rohingya have been killed, some 320,000 live in squalid camps in Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh, and thousands have embarked on perilous sea voyages to other Southeast Asian countries, according to estimates by the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch and the United Nations. (Photo | AP)

UN council visits Myanmar as it eyes action on Rohingya refugee crisis

US hopes Korean summit would achieve progress towards future of peace, prosperity

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures