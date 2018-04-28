North Korea hails summit as 'new milestone'

By ANI

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday applauded the need for achieving a "complete denuclearisation" during the joint declaration of the recently-concluded inter-Korean summit held in Panmunjom on the southern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

"North and South Korea affirmed the common goal of realizing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearisation," the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, quoted the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.

"Sharing the understanding that the measures led and taken by the North and South are very meaningful, significant ones for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, (the two sides) agreed to fulfill their respective responsibilities and roles going forward," the statement added.

The KCNA further said in a separate article that the Panmunjom Declaration "will mark a new milestone in joint efforts for co-prosperity and independent reunification."

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held the historic summit, which was the first time it was held in South Korea, and the first after 11 years.

The two Koreas agreed to sign a peace treaty formally later this year, ending the six-decades-old war between the two countries. It also agreed to achieve "complete denuclearisation" on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean War between the two countries took place between 1950-53, which ended with a ceasefire and signing of an armistice agreement.

However, in absence of a peace treaty, the two countries are technically still at war.

Kim said that the two Koreas were one united people, who should work together towards the goal of achieving reunification.

Moon also reiterated his firm belief that a new era of lasting peace was close at hand. (ANI)