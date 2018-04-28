PM Narendra Modi coins new acronym 'STRENGTH' to underscore importance of people-to-people contact

By PTI

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today coined a new acronym 'STRENGTH' to underscore the importance of people-to-people contact between India and China.

During his delegation-level talks as part of an unprecedented informal summit with President Xi Jinping in the central Chinese city, Modi hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties and said people-to-people contact should be promoted.

Modi underscored the importance of people-to-people contact through STRENGTH : S-Spirituality; T-Tradition, Trade and Technology; R-Relationship; E-Entertainment (Movies, Art, Dances etc.); N-Nature conservation; G-Games; T-Tourism and H- Health and Healing.

He said India and China have the responsibility to work for 40 per cent of the world population and the two sides have a big opportunity to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

This is the fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014.

He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.