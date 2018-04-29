35 Taliban militants killed in US air strikes

By ANI

KABUL: 35 Taliban militants were killed and 40 others were wounded in United States-led airstrikes at Chahar Bolak district in Balkh province, Afghanistan National Army (ANA) officials said on Saturday.

The airstrikes were carried out on Saturday in close cooperation with the Afghan commandos. The strikes lasted for 40 minutes, the TOLO news quoted Mohammad Hanif Rezaye, spokesman for 209 Shaheen Military Corps in Balkh, as saying.

The commandos then launched operations and cleared the village of Taliban, Rezaye added.

Further, dozens of weapons being used by Taliban attackers were destroyed in the airstrikes.

A week ago an operation was launched to get rid of the Taliban establishments in the area to maintain the security of vulnerable areas in Chahar Bolak district, TOLO further reports.

Balkh Governor Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar and former governor Atta Mohammad Noor also participated in the operation.