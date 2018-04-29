Home World

35 Taliban militants killed in US air strikes

35 Taliban militants were killed and 40 others were wounded in United States-led airstrikes at Chahar Bolak district in Balkh province.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

A view of damaged buildings due to airstrike, image used for representational purpose. | AP

By ANI

KABUL: 35 Taliban militants were killed and 40 others were wounded in United States-led airstrikes at Chahar Bolak district in Balkh province, Afghanistan National Army (ANA) officials said on Saturday.

The airstrikes were carried out on Saturday in close cooperation with the Afghan commandos. The strikes lasted for 40 minutes, the TOLO news quoted Mohammad Hanif Rezaye, spokesman for 209 Shaheen Military Corps in Balkh, as saying.

The commandos then launched operations and cleared the village of Taliban, Rezaye added.

Further, dozens of weapons being used by Taliban attackers were destroyed in the airstrikes.

A week ago an operation was launched to get rid of the Taliban establishments in the area to maintain the security of vulnerable areas in Chahar Bolak district, TOLO further reports.

Balkh Governor Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar and former governor Atta Mohammad Noor also participated in the operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan National Army Taliban militants airstrikes Chahar Bolak airstrikes
More from this section

Pakistan female infanticide: Hundreds of dead bodies of newborns recovered from garbage piles

Afghanistan requests India for transponder for DTH services

Five firefighters among 7 dead in Taiwan factory blaze

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple