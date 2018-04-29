Home World

Libya denuclearization model for North Korea: US National Security Advisor John Bolton

Libya's move to scrap its nuclear program also serves as a model of what North Korea fears will happen: its government was later overthrown by rebel forces supported by Western air strikes.

Published: 29th April 2018 08:40 PM

John Bolton (Image Courtesy Twitter @AmbJohnBolton)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Libya's decision to give up its nuclear program through diplomacy is a model for efforts to have North Korea do likewise, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Sunday.

"We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004," Bolton told Fox News Sunday when asked if North Korea would have to fully give up its nuclear weapons, fuel and missiles before the US makes concessions.

"There are obviously differences, the Libyan program was much smaller. But that was basically the agreement that we made," Bolton said.

"We'll want to test North Korea in this first meeting for evidence that they have made this strategic decision" to end their program, he said.

But Libya's move to scrap its nuclear program also serves as a model of what North Korea fears will happen: its government was later overthrown by rebel forces supported by Western air strikes.

Pyongyang regularly cites the fates of Saddam Hussein in Iraq -- whose government was overthrown in a US-led invasion -- and Libya's Moamer Kadhafi, as evidence of the need for nuclear arms.

