US President Donald Trump has made no decision on Iranian nuclear deal: Security advisor John Bolton

Iran agreed to freeze its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, but Trump has criticised the deal as not going far enough.

Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has made no decision on the Iran nuclear deal, his top national security advisor John Bolton said today.

"He has made no decision on the nuclear deal, whether to stay in or get out," Bolton was quoted as saying by Fox News.

Trump, he said, is certainly considering the framework, the four pillars that the French President Emanuel Macron laid out in their meeting last week: the Iran nuclear situation now, the situation in the future, Iran's ballistic missiles and regional peace and security.

"That is something that's of interest to the president and worth pursuing.

But in terms specifically of a nuclear deal, there's no decision on that yet," he said in response to a question on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Trump has threatened to leave the deal, which was negotiated by the previous Obama Administration.

Trump, he noted, said very negative things about the deal, which implied that these other steps wouldn't really address that concern.

But it's possible in the discussions with European allies that the administration will be able to see some possibility there.

"He'll make the decision when it's appropriate to make a decision, and that will be up until May 12," he said.

In 2015 the US and other nations struck a deal with Iran to end a 12-year standoff over that country's nuclear program.

Iran agreed to freeze its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, but Trump has criticised the deal as not going far enough.

