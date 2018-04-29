Home World

US urges 'good faith' negotiations in Armenian crisis

Ex-Soviet Armenia has been in the grip of severe turmoil for the past two weeks which began when Sarkisian's ruling Republican Party announced his nomination as prime minister.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian in the town of Gyumri, Armenia, Friday, April 27, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday called on all parties in the Armenian political crisis to engage in "good faith" negotiations after the country's veteran ruler Serzh Sarkisian stepped down following mass protests.

Ex-Soviet Armenia has been in the grip of severe turmoil for the past two weeks which began when Sarkisian's ruling Republican Party announced his nomination as prime minister, after his second and last term as president ended.

The move sparked a protest movement led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, which ultimately led to Sarkisian's resignation as premier on Monday.

The US State Department said in a statement: "As a friend of Armenia, we urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations on the formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution, and to reach a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians."  

It added the US supported the ongoing dialogue efforts of new President Armen Sarkisian (no relation to his predecessor), whose position has been reduced to a largely ceremonial role after controversial constitutional amendments turned the country into a parliamentary republic with a strong prime minister.

"We continue to commend the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, and trust that the security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful protest will remain committed to non-violence in the days to come," the statement concluded.

An extraordinary sitting of parliament has been called for May 1 to elect a new prime minister of the poor, Moscow-allied nation of 2.9 million, which has for decades been locked in a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.

Moscow has urged compromise and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week spoke by phone with the interim head of government, stressing the importance of the upcoming election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Armenian crisis
More from this section

Tens of thousands protest in Spain over gang rape acquittal

Influential Burning Man festival co-founder Larry Harvey dead at 70

Pompeo briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018