Landslide in China kills nine, rescue underway for trapped

By PTI

BEIJING: A landslide hit a village in northern China's Shanxi province today, killing nine people, according to media reports.

The landslide hit Caijiazhuang village in Lishi district of Lyuliang city early this morning, state-run China Daily reported, quoting local publicity department.

More than 100 people have been dispatched for the rescue work, state-run Xinhua news agency added.

The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed.

Landslides are triggered regularly in mountainous regions of China, especially during heavy rains.

At least 17 people were confirmed dead in a landslide that hit a village in eastern China's Zhejiang Province when Typhoon Megi wrecked havoc forcing relocation of over 3.15 lakh people last year.

A landslide that struck eastern China's Zhejiang province killed at least 31 people in November 2015.

In 2008, 87,000 people were killed when an earthquake struck Wenchuan county in Sichuan province.

In Maoxian county, 37 tourists were killed when their coach was buried in a landslide caused by the earthquake.