Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed holds special meeting with Pakistan Sikhs

By PTI

LAHORE: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has held a "special meeting" with a group of Pakistani Sikhs in Nankana Sahib and sought their support for his newly formed political party in the upcoming elections.

A large number of Sikh community members in Punjab province of Pakistan resides at Nankana Sahib.

Milli Muslim League (MML) chief Saifullah Khalid accompanied Saeed to the meeting with Sikh leaders.

MML is the political face of Jamaat-ud-Dawah.

The MML has so far not been registered by the Pakistan Election Commission on the objection of the interior ministry.

Saeed held the meeting with the Sikh group led by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) secretary general Gopal Singh Chawla at the office of JuD in Nankana Sahib, some 80 kms from Lahore, on Friday last.

Addressing them, Saeed said: "Sikhs are a brave nation but atrocities are being committed against it in India".

Saeed further said the Pakistani government also does not raise a voice because it wants India's friendship.

"Pakistan is ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of seeking friendship with India," he said.

The JuD head, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty for his role in terror activities, is the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

"We want the support of your community across the country," MML chief Khalid said.

The MML intends to field candidates in most constituencies in the country despite not being registered with the Elecion Commission of Pakistan.

When asked about the motive of Saeed for his Nankana visit, Ahmad Nadeem, a spokesman for JuD, told PTI today that Saeed's Nankana Sahib visit was a routine one to the JuD office.