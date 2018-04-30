US embassy security officer arrested after Pakistan car crash

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police today arrested a security officer of the US embassy for allegedly obstructing an investigation after an accident involving a diplomatic vehicle here that left two persons injured.

The vehicle driven by the US embassy's Second Secretary Chad Rex Auburn hit a motorcycle last night, injuring the biker Nazakat Islam and his pillion rider.

Police registered two FIRs today - one against Islam for reckless driving and causing collision with the embassy vehicle and the second against Taimoor Pirzada, the chief security officer of the US embassy, for physically obstructing and interfering with the investigation following the crash, officials said.

The two riders sustained minor injuries and were later discharged from hospital.

Earlier, Auburn was also taken into custody and shifted to a police station but was later released.

Police also impounded the vehicle.

It was the second accident this month involving a US embassy vehicle in Pakistan.

A motorcyclist died here after being hit by a Land Cruiser driven by a defence attache of the embassy on April 7.