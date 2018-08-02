Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov

By PTI

ASHGABAT: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on a wide range of bilateral issues during a transit halt here.

Swaraj, on her way to Kazakhstan, was received at the Ashgabat airport by Meredov.

"Making the most of a transit halt!," Raveesh Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

Swaraj had a good exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues, he said.

Swaraj is currently on a four-day visit to Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with resource-rich Central Asian nations.