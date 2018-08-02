Home World

Sushma Swaraj lands in Kazakhstan for talks on strategic partnership

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File | AP)

By PTI

ASTANA: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today arrived in Kazakhstan, India's largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia, after a brief transit halt in Turkmenistan.

Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.

On her way to Kazakhstan, she held talks with her Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on a wide range of bilateral issues.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "Ancient & historical ties dating back to 2500 years! EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan on the first leg of her 3-nation trip. Both countries have a close strategic partnership and Kazakhstan is India's largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia."

During her visit to Astana, the minister will hold a bilateral meeting with her Kazakhstani counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the MEA said in a statement in New Delhi.

She will also call on the country's leadership and interact with Indian community, it said.

India and Kazakhstan have a close strategic partnership and multi-faceted relations.

The bilateral relations have been strengthened by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kazakhstan in 2015 and by his visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in June 2017 when he had a productive meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, the statement said.

There have also been meetings between the leaders on the margins of the SCO and Nuclear Security Summits keeping up the momentum in the growth of bilateral relations, it said.

Swaraj's visit to the three Central Asian countries is her first visit to these countries as External Affairs Minister.

The visit is in pursuit of India's objective of enhanced engagement with this region which is India's extended neighbourhood.

It will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and will advance India's growing engagement with the Central Asian Region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Kazakhstan Turkmenistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century