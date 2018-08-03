Home World

Mali President Keita to face Cisse in repeat of 2013 run-off vote

Voters in the vast west African country had 24 candidates to choose from in the key poll for the troubled Sahel region.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the opening session of G5 Shel force summit in Bamako, Mali, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Macron is meeting with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region to strengthen a new 5,000-strong regional force meant to counter a growing threat from extremists who have targeted tourist resorts and other high-profile areas. (Photo: Baba Ahmed | AP)

By AFP

BAMAKO: Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will face opposition figure Soumaila Cisse in a run-off vote on August 12 after neither secured more than 50 percent in the first round of the presidential election, an official said late Thursday.

In Sunday's poll Keita won 41.42 percent, with Cisse polling 17.80 percent, according to provisional results, said Territorial Administration Minister Mohamed Ag Erlafk on ORTM public television.

Businessman Aliou Diallo came third with 7.95 percent and former transitional prime minister Cheick Modibo Diarra, an astrophysicist who held that office for eight months in 2012, completed the top four with 7.46 percent.

Voters in the vast west African country had 24 candidates to choose from in the key poll for the troubled Sahel region.

"Thanks to you, I'm in the lead," Keita, 73, who is seeking a second five-year term, said on his campaign Twitter account. "This is clear evidence of your trust."

The second round on August 12 will be a repeat of the 2013 run-off, with Keita again facing former finance minister Cisse.

"I was expecting a single round, the voters decided otherwise," said Mamadou Wague, an activist with the ruling party, predicting Keita would finally win a victory "even more emblematic than 2013," when he took more than 77 percent of the vote.

 Linchpin Sahel state -

Ahead of the announcement, challengers Cisse and Diallo had said they would not accept the election results "marred by irregularities".

"For the first time in the history of Malian democracy, a president in office is forced to a second round," Cisse, 68, said on Twitter after the results, adding that the plan to have Keita re-elected in the first round had failed "despite the fraud".

Turnout was 43.06 percent, rather higher than the average seen in Mali where less than a third of over-15s are literate.

The international community hopes the poll will strengthen a 2015 accord that Mali, a linchpin state in the Sahel region, sees as the cornerstone for peace.

On the campaign trail, Keita -- commonly known by his initials IBK -- had highlighted the achievements of the peace agreement between the government, government-allied groups and Tuareg former rebels to fight jihadist fighters in the country's north.

Cisse, and other challengers, however have accused Keita of incompetence on security matters.

Attacks disrupted voting Sunday in areas already beset by deadly ethnic and jihadist violence

Around 700 of the 23,000 polling stations -- mainly in the north and centre of the country -- were unable to open due to violent incidents, but the polling "went ahead calmly" throughout the rest of the country, EU monitors said.

Violence also marred the lead-up to the vote, despite the presence of 15,000 UN peacekeepers and 4,500 French troops and a much-heralded five-nation anti-terror G5 Sahel force. A state of emergency will enter its fourth year in November.

Jihadist violence has spread from northern Mali to the centre and south of the country and spilt over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, often inflaming communal conflicts.

Mali is one of the world's poorest countries, with most people living on less than $2 a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mali President Keita Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release