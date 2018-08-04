20 killed, 35 injured during bus-oil tanker collision in northwest Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed and 35 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a tanker in northwest Pakistan last night, a media report said today.

The accident took place near Samari area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the ill-fated bus was on its way to Karachi from Buner, Geo News reported.

Rescue members had immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to district headquarters hospital, the channel said.

The accident killed 20 people and left 35 passengers injured, it added.

The deceased included two women and two minors, police said.

Citing rescue sources, the channel said that the two bodies were removed from underneath the tanker and moved to the hospital.