Home World

Streaming service Spotify removes far-right radio host Alex Jones podcast episodes

Jones has been sued by the parents of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for claiming the massacre was staged.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 17, 2017, file photo, 'Infowars' host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. | AP

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: The world's largest streaming service Spotify has removed podcast episodes of American far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for breaching its policy against hate speech.

"Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of 'The Alex Jones Show' podcast for violating our hate content policy," a spokesperson told AFP in an e-mail on Friday, without specifying how many or which episodes were removed. 

Jones, a Donald Trump supporter who runs the far-right website InfoWars, has been sued by the parents of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for claiming the massacre was staged.

Spotify's move to remove some of his content came after complaints by users. 

"We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community," the Swedish company said. 

This is not the first time the music service has removed content under its policy banning material that "promotes, advocates or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality and sexual orientation" among others. 

Spotify announced in May that it would no longer feature R.Kelly songs in its playlists or user recommendations, after the Time's Up movement for gender equality urged the music business to dump the R&B star over sexual abuse allegations. 

But the company later backtracked on the policy after facing criticism that it was hurting musicians over vague criteria. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spotify

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta