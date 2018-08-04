Home World

Thirty LGBT activists arrested in Russia: Organiser

Around 60 people with placards calling for LGBT rights to be respected and waving rainbow-coloured flags had gathered in the city centre, said activist and co-organiser Aleksei Nazarov.

Published: 04th August 2018 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian police arrested 30 LGBT activists in Saint Petersburg on Saturday during a co-ordinated demonstration defending the rights of sexual minorities, a co-organiser told AFP after being taken into custody.

Around 60 people with placards calling for LGBT rights to be respected and waving rainbow-coloured flags had gathered in the city centre, said activist and co-organiser Aleksei Nazarov.

Each participant demonstrated alone, a ruse to avoid the protest being classified as a gathering, which would have made it subject to the city's prior approval.

"In total, 30 people were arrested," said Nazarov, adding that he himself was being held in a police van together with one other demonstrator.

"Everyone else has been taken to a police station," he said.

Police targeted demonstrators who had the "most colourful flags and clothes" in the arrests, he added.

Homosexuality was considered a crime in Russia until 1993, and to be akin to mental illness until 1999.

A law passed in 2013 threatens anyone engaging in homosexual "propaganda" towards minors with fines and prison terms.

Gay pride marches are usually banned in Russia, or become the target of violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LGBTQ LGBT rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta