Home World

Number of Indian workers in Kuwait dropped from 70,765 in 2015 to 38,871 in 2017​

There is no scale down in the number of Indian workers in other Gulf countries since 2015.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

indian_workers_in_the_Gulf

Representational image of Indian workers in the Gulf. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: There has been significant drop in the number of Indian workers in Kuwait between 2017 and 2015 but there is no such scale down in other Gulf countries, official sources said here.

According to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs, in Kuwait the number of Indian workers from 70,765 as in 2015 came down to 38,871 in 2017.

There is no scale down in the number of Indian workers in other Gulf countries since 2015.

The Government has signed Labour and manpower cooperation related Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) or Agreements with countries that are destination for a large number of Indian migrant workers.

These include all the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries namely, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ | Why sponsorship system is bane of Gulf migrants’ existence

The agreements and MoUs seek to ensure that the respective host country has to take 'measures' for the protection and welfare of workers.

Moreover, the recruitment and terms of employment should be be in conformity with the laws of respective countries.

With regards IT professionals issues in Singapore, sources said the Government of India as part of its engagement with Singapore side consistently takes up economic and commercial issues and maintains regular engagement on all matters with authorities in Singapore.

These developments assume significance in the context of Singapore government lately tightening norms for hiring expatriates in that country.

Singapore has in fact slapped several 'tough conditions' making it difficult for companies to hire resources from India.

According to market analysts, after H-1B visas in the US, developments in Singapore has added new woes for the companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro.

In this context, the government sources have, however, said that with matters related to Employment Passports and other concerns of IT firms and professionals, New Delhi has "conveyed at various levels on multiple occasions" that Singapore's policies should be consistent with provisions of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The Indian government wants that all Indian companies should be able to conduct their business in the region without difficulty.

In fact, in this context, Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply during the ongoing Monsoon session that as a result of efforts by Indian government, a number of major IT companies have conveyed "improvement in situation".

K C Ramamurthy, Congress MP wanted the government to clarify whether "one after the other country" is rejecting Indian IT professionals.

He also wanted to know how Singapore's contention is 'justified' since it is in violation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Gen Singh, however, denied the claim of the lawmaker from Karnataka.

"The government of India continues to monitor the situation and takes up relevant issues in mechanisms such as joint Working Groups (JWGs) and bilateral meetings," the Minister said.

A comparative statement of number of Indian workers in Gulf, officials say that the number of Indian workers increased in Bahrain from 2,10,081 to 2,27,239 and from 6,50,000 to 6,91,539 in Qatar.

READ HERE | Keralites make outward remittances too; Rs 1,500 crore sent to relatives abroad last year

Similarly, number of Indian workers from Oman 6,69,882 in 2015 increased to 6,88,226 in circa 2017.

The sources also said that Indian workers going for overseas employment to the Gulf countries are employed on contractual basis and have to return to India on completion of their contract period which is generally 2-3 years.

Therefore, the number of workers returning to India after completion of contract - from Gulf nations - is not a definitive indicator of any trend that there is a shortfall of Indian workers in those countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulf Kuwait Indians in Kuwait Indians in Gulf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta