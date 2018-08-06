Home World

Deadliest earthquakes in Indonesia since 2004

A 7 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok Islands of Indonesia yesterday. Here is a list of the other earthquakes Indonesia saw.

Published: 06th August 2018

The debris and remains of houses after the Earthquake. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOMBOK: The earthquake that rattled Indonesia on Sunday is one of many deadly quakes to strike the vast archipelago nation since 2004. Here is a recap.

2004 

On December 26 a massive earthquake measuring 9.1 on the open-ended Richter scale strikes off the coast of Sumatra and triggers a tsunami that kills  220,000 throughout the region, 168,000 in Indonesia alone. It is the world's third-biggest quake since 1900, and lifts the ocean floor in some places by 15 metres (50 feet). The province of Aceh is the hardest hit area, but the tsunami affects coasts as far away as Africa.

2005 

On March 28 a quake measuring 8.6 strikes off the coast of Sumatra, killing around 900 people and injuring 6,000. It causes widespread destruction on the western island of Nias.

2006

On May 26 a 6.3-magnitude quake rocks a densely populated region of Java near the city of Yogyakarta, killing around 6,000 people and injuring 38,000. More than 420,000 are left homeless and some 157,000 houses are destroyed. 

IN PICTURES: INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE 2018 | 7 Magnitude earthquake rocks Lombok island

On July 17, an offshore earthquake measuring 7.7 triggers a tsunami that hits the southwestern coast of Java near the resort of Pangandaran, killing more than 600 people.

2009 

On September 2 more than 100 people die when Java is hit by a 7.0-magnitude quake.

On September 30, a 7.6-magnitude quake hits Padang, a major port on the west coast of Sumatra, killing at least 1,100 people. Almost a half million others are left homeless and some 100,000 homes are destroyed

2010

On October 25 more than 430 people die when a 7.8-magnitude quake and a tsunami hits the isolated region of Mentawai, off the coast of Sumatra. Several villages are destroyed by waves more than three metres high which extend up to 600 metres inland. Around 15,000 people are left homeless. 

2016

On December 6 more than 100 people die after a 6.5-magnitude shallow quake strikes Aceh province. Many more people are injured, hundreds of houses and mosques are destroyed and some 84,000 people are left homeless.

