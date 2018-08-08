Brazil reopens border with Venezuela after court ruling

By IANS

SAO PAULO: Brazil has reopened its northern border with Venezuela after a federal judge annulled a ruling that barred immigrants from entering the country.

Border entry points were opened again on Tuesday following a ruling by an appellate court revoking the measure adopted Sunday by federal judge Helder Girao Barreto, Efe news reported.

According to the media, at least 100 Venezuelans were held up at the border following the ruling.

Judge Kassio Marques, as per a request by Brazil's attorney general - stated that "closing the border means not regarding immigrants and Brazilians as equals."

The entry point was closed at 5 pm on Sunday as per Barreto's orders, who said the measure would remain in place until a "balance" is reached between the number of incoming Venezuelans and migrants leaving to other cities.

Barreto conditioned the influx of Venezuelans to the process implemented by the federal government that relocates immigrants entering Roraima to other cities, in an effort to ease the pressure inflicted on Brazil's poorest state.

The state - which has received some 50,000 Venezuelans in the past 7 months - requested the federal government to temporarily close the border due to the "federal government's inability to live up to its constitutional role of controlling the border".