Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law shifted from jail to hospital after his health deteriorates

Published: 10th August 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was today admitted to the country's top hospital after his health deteriorated in the high security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Capt (retd) Safdar has a stomach condition and his sugar level is high, the Geo TV reported, quoting prison sources.

The 55-year-old husband of Sharif's daughter Maryam was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala prison after his condition deteriorated, the channel reported.

His hospital room is likely to be declared sub-jail.

Safdar is serving a jail term of one year in Adiala jail after his conviction and sentencing by an accountability court over the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 8, following the court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption case in which Sharif and his daughter Maryam have also been sentenced.

Sharif was also previously shifted to PIMS after ill-health.

