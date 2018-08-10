Home World

North Korea will preserve know-how despite denuclearisation: Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho

Ri Yong Ho arrived in Tehran on the same day as the United States reimposed sanctions after abandoning a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ri Yong Ho

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho (File | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: North Korea will preserve its nuclear know-how despite its promise of denuclearisation to the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said during a visit to Tehran, Iranian media reported today.

Despite the agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula struck during a landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump, "We preserve our nuclear science as we know that the Americans will not abandon their hostility toward us," Ri said, according to the conservative Mehr news agency.

"Dealing with Americans is difficult, and as our main goal is total disarmament of the whole Korean Peninsula, it is necessary that the Americans also abide by their commitments but they refuse to do so.

" At the June summit with Trump, Kim made a vague commitment to denuclearisation -- far from the longstanding US demand for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang's atomic arsenal.

Ri was meeting with Iran's influential parliament speaker Ali Larijani on the third day of an official visit.

"The Americans utter beautiful words when negotiating and promise a very bright future but they deliver on none of their commitments when it comes to action," Larijani said.

Ri arrived in Tehran on the same day as the United States reimposed sanctions after abandoning a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.

The other five parties to the deal agree with UN inspectors that Iran has been abiding by its commitments, but Trump has said repeatedly it is "a horrible deal" and announced he was abrogating it in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North Korea Iran denuclearisation Ri Yong Ho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi