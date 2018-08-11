Man kills eight of his relatives in Albania; remains on the run

By AFP

TIRANA: A man who shot dead eight of his relatives, including two children, remains on the run and is armed and "dangerous", Albanian police said yesterday.

Ridvan Zykaj, 24, shot dead "eight persons from two Zykaj families in Resulaj village," 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of the capital Tirana, the police said in a statement.

"After the murder the armed person has left the area," police said, adding that the motive was "still unclear".

Police published a photo of the man and asked the public to come forward with any information, warning however that the fugitive "is dangerous" and "should be avoided if seen".

The victims include Zykaj's great-uncle, as well as the great uncle's sons and extended family, police said, adding that the suspect's parents were being questioned.

Local media reported that large police forces have been searching the area.

According to the News24 private television channel, among those killed were a nine-year-old child, a teenage girl and three women.