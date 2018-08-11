PML-N fields Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz as Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly

By ANI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is nominating its party president Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab provincial assembly, sources said.

The Express Tribune quoted sources as saying that the decision was taken by the party's central executive committee. Shehbaz first mooted the proposal, which was then approved by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Thursday.

Sources added that the PML-N was in no position to get its Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the assembly elected. They further said that Hamza could give the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a difficult time and was the party's best choice and potential to emerge as his father's true successor.

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and the PML-N had emerged as the leader in Punjab, having secured 129 seats, while the PTI was hot on its heels with 123. Both the parties have claimed that they have got the required numbers to form the government in Punjab province.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the party would take a decision on the newly elected candidates in the province on Saturday (today).

Nationally, the PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats, followed by the PML-N, which bagged 64 seats. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 43 seats and finished third.

Amid speculations about Pakistan Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan's swearing-in dates, the Pakistani media ran a report quoting PTI Senator Faisal Javed saying that the former would take oath on August 18.