Home World

Seattle mechanic opens up to control tower before 'suicidal' crash

The 29-year-old man identified as "Rich" or "Richard" flew out of the Seattle-Takoma airport with a twin engine, 76-seat turboprop Bombardier Q400 belonging to Horizon Air at around 8 pm Friday.

Published: 11th August 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Alaska Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday evening. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The "suicidal" mechanic who commandeered and crashed a plane without passengers from a US airport in Washington state seemed excited, confused, and at times calm while talking with the air traffic control tower.

The 29-year-old man identified as "Rich" or "Richard" flew out of the Seattle-Takoma airport with a twin engine, 76-seat turboprop Bombardier Q400 belonging to Horizon Air at around 8 pm Friday (0300 GMT Saturday). 

Two F-15 fighter jets were scrambled as "Rich" flew the passenger plane in an aerial loop, then headed south. He died when the plane crashed after a 90 minutes "joy ride."

The local sheriff's office quickly described him via Twitter as "suicidal," but audio from his conversation with the Sea-Tac control tower portrays a more complex picture.

"Rich" said in a matter-of-fact way that he fueled the airplane "to go check out the Olympics," according to audio posted by The Seattle Times newspaper.

He then expresses about fuel -- it "burned quite a bit faster than I expected" -- as the air traffic control officer gently tries to direct him to a nearby military base.

People stand in the Alaska Airlines ticket area at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Photo | AP)

"Oh man," "Rich" answers. "Those guys will rough me up if I try and land there ... They probably have anti-aircraft."

"They don't have any of that stuff," the air-traffic controller assures him. "We’re just trying to find a place for you to land safely."

"I'm not quite ready to bring it down just yet," the pilot says.

"This is probably jail time for life, huh?" he asks. "I would hope it is for a guy like me."

"Oh, Richard," the controller responds. "We're not going to worry or think about that. But could you start a left turn please?"

Later on the pilot says: "I've got a lot of people that care about me. It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it, until now."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicidal attack Airplane crashes in Seattle Seattle-Takoma airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala