US President Donald Trump praises Mexico, threatens Canada with auto tariffs 

By Associated Press

NEW JERSEY: President Donald Trump says a trade deal with Mexico is "coming along nicely."

But he is threatening Canada with auto tariffs if the US and Canada can't forge a deal.

Trump appeared to be referring to efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada in his tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely. Autoworkers and farmers must be taken care of or there will be no deal. New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

He says any deal with Mexico must take care of American autoworkers and farmers, but is praising the new president of Mexico, calling him "an absolute gentleman."

His message to Canada is far less friendly.

Trump says, "Canada must wait."

He says the country's "Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high" and is threatening to "tax cars if we can't make a deal!"