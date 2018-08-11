Home World

US President Donald Trump praises Mexico, threatens Canada with auto tariffs 

Trump called the new Mexican president "an absolute gentleman," but his message to Canada was far less friendly.

Published: 11th August 2018 10:17 AM

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW JERSEY: President Donald Trump says a trade deal with Mexico is "coming along nicely."

But he is threatening Canada with auto tariffs if the US and Canada can't forge a deal.

Trump appeared to be referring to efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada in his tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He says any deal with Mexico must take care of American autoworkers and farmers, but is praising the new president of Mexico, calling him "an absolute gentleman."

His message to Canada is far less friendly.

Trump says, "Canada must wait."

He says the country's "Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high" and is threatening to "tax cars if we can't make a deal!" 

TAGS
Auto tariffs Trade deal US-Mexico US-Canada

Comments

