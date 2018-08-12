Home World

Bangladesh apex court upholds ex-PM Khaleda Zia's bail in arson case

The 72-year-old three-time former premier, however, will have to stay in jail as other cases are pending against her.

Published: 12th August 2018 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia | File PTI

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (File | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA:  Bangladesh's Supreme Court today upheld the High Court decision granting a six-month interim bail to imprisoned former prime minister Khaleda Zia in an arson case relating to the attack on a passenger bus in 2015, media reports said.

The 72-year-old three-time former premier, however, will have to stay in jail as other cases are pending against her.

Eight people were killed after the bus was petrol bombed in Chittagong on February 3, 2015, during protests by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-Jamaat alliance.

Two separate cases - one for murder, the other under the Explosives Act - were filed in Comilla against Zia, who is also the chairperson of the opposition BNP.

The case was later changed to the Special Powers Act.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order granting the six-month bail to Zia, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The four-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the "no order" on a government petition seeking stay on the High Court order, the report said.

The High Court granted the bail to Zia on August 6 in the arson case.

Next day, the state filed a petition seeking a stay on the bail order.

She has been in jail since February 8, after a special court found her guilty of corruption in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.

She is lodged in a 200-year-old prison in Dhaka.

Zia was jailed for five years in February in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician.

The charges against her has already led to her boycotting polls in 2014, which triggered widespread protests at the time.

The BNP had termed the elections as "farcical".

The BNP has claimed that the cases against Zia are politically-motivated to keep its party chief out of the national elections scheduled for December.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khaleda Zia Former Bangladeshi PM Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual