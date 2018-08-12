Home World

Pope to youth: Dream, don't let fear make you pessimistic

Francis has convened an international meeting of bishops at the Vatican in October about youths and their faith.

Pope Francis (File | AFP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Pope Francis has told Italian Catholic youths in Rome to pursue their dreams despite job market worries.

Tens of thousands of young people filled Rome's ancient Circus Maximus on Saturday evening to hear Francis advise them to ignore adults who warn against certain professions, saying they are not in demand. Many walked for days to reach the rally.

Francis answered questions submitted in advance. One university student told him that a professor had discouraged her from pursuing her passion in art, saying that studying business instead would better for getting a job.

Decrying "dreams of convenience," Francis urged them to take "risks on that street of your dreams." He declared that "fear brings pessimism."

Francis has convened an international meeting of bishops at the Vatican in October about youths and their faith.

