Home World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to host Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on Syria, Ukraine, energy

The low-key meeting will focus on "the Syrian conflict, which has gone on far too long, the situation in eastern Ukraine and energy issues", said Seibert at a press conference Monday.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo| AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday to discuss the Syrian and Ukraine conflicts, energy issues and other foreign policy issues, Berlin announced.

Merkel will host Putin from 1600 GMT at the government retreat Meseberg castle north of Berlin, where they will only give media statements but not hold a joint press conference, said her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The low-key meeting will focus on "the Syrian conflict, which has gone on far too long, the situation in eastern Ukraine and energy issues", said Seibert at a press conference Monday.

Relations have been tense between Russia and Western powers, including Germany, over a range of issues, from the Ukraine and Syria conflicts to charges of Russian cyber-attacks and election meddling in several NATO member countries.

Putin and Merkel last met in May in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, but the German leader stayed away from Russia during the football World Cup. 

Merkel and her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on July 24 held an unusual meeting in Berlin with Russia's army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to discuss Syria and Ukraine. 

French President Emmanuel Macron at the time also received Gerasimov, who is usually subject to an EU travel ban, and Lavrov.

Berlin has also hosted ministerial meetings on reviving the stalled Ukraine peace process and on resolving Russian-Ukrainian disputes on gas shipments as Moscow and Berlin plan a controversial new Baltic Sea pipeline project, Nordstream 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin Syrian and Ukraine conflicts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener