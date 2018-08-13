Home World

Iran's Khamenei: 'No war, no negotiations with the US'

There has been widespread speculation over whether Iran would be forced back to the negotiating table following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions. 

Published: 13th August 2018 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivering his speech during a meeting with clerics, in Tehran, Iran. AP

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that there would be neither war nor negotiations with the United States. 

"Recently, U.S. officials have been talking blatantly about us. Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations," he said via his official Twitter account in English.

"In this regard, let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S."

But Iran has rejected fresh talks, saying the US can no longer be trusted after violating its commitments under the deal. 

