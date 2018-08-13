Ten killed when Ecuador bus with football fans crashes

By AFP

QUITO: Ten people were killed and 35 injured when a bus carrying fans of Barcelona S.C., Ecuador's most popular football club, crashed Sunday, traffic police said.

The bus was heading from the southern city of Cuenca to the coastal city of Guayaquil, where Barcelona is based, after a local tournament game.

The bus apparently ran off the road and flipped around 2130 GMT, Ecuador's Transit Commission said in a statement.

"We received the news of the accident of our fans... with much pain," the president of Barcelona, former national goalkeeper Jose Francisco Cevallos, wrote on Twitter.

Officials said the bus had passed its most recent safety inspection.