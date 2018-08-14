Eminent journalist of Bangladesh Golam Sarwar is no more

By UNI

DHAKA: Eminent Journalist of Bangladesh and Bengali daily Dainik Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar died this evening at a Singapore hospital at the age of 75.

Family sources and colleagues at the Samakal newspaper said Sarwar breathed his last at 9.25pm (local time) at the Singapore General Hospital where he was being treated for various ailments.

Samakal Senior Reporter Fasiuddin Mahtab told UNI that the elderly journalist was kept in life-support system since this afternoon as his condition deteriorated.

He is survived by wife, two sons, a daughter.

On August 3, Sarwar had been taken to Singapore by an air-ambulance for better treatment. On the next day, he was admitted to Singapore General Hospital.

Earlier on July 29, the eminent journalist was admitted to Lab-Aid hospital in the capital due to cardiac diseases and lung complications.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Parliament Speaker Shrin Shermin Chowdhury gave condolence messages at the death of the journalist.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Born on April 1 in 1943 at Banaripara of Barisal, Sarwar obtained his honors and master's degrees from the Dhaka University (DU).

He started his career as a journalist in 1963. He also served as the chairman of the board of directors of Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB).