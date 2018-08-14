Home World

Ghazni attack: 70 policemen killed in three days

According to Sputnik, over 100 people were killed and 133 injured in the siege. Of the deceased, at least 90 were either military or law enforcement personnel.

The clashes between the Taliban and government forces are still going on. (Photo|AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan's Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed that 70 police officers have been killed ever since the Taliban launched an attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni city on August 10.

The terrorist group said that it entered the city from "different sides". The clashes between the Taliban and government forces are still going on.

Afghan Interior Minister Wais Barmak said that the process of recovering the bodies is underway and assured that all steps were being taken to bring the situation in Ghazni city under total control, TOLOnews reported.

According to Sputnik, over 100 people were killed and 133 injured in the siege. Of the deceased, at least 90 were either military or law enforcement personnel, while civilians accounted for 13 of the deaths.

Officials confirmed that the Taliban set many Independent Election Commission (IEC) offices ablaze and blocked the Kabul-Kandahar Highway. Foreign troops have extended assistance along with air support to flush out the terrorists from the city.

The IEC recently deferred the upcoming parliamentary polls in the area due to the increasing instability in Ghazni province. 

