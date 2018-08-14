Home World

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal, fervour

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks began across Pakistan while buildings were lit up to celebrate Independence Day.

Published: 14th August 2018 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representation

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: People all across Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the country's 72nd Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks began across the county while buildings were lit up to celebrate Independence Day.

The day-long festivities began with thanksgiving prayers and the hoisting of the national flag at all important public buildings in the country, which had been decorated with bunting and lights ahead of August 14, reports Dawn online.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.

Pakistan Rangers officials at the Wagah border crossing exchanged sweets with Indian Border Security Force personnel.

The main ceremony will be hosted at the Islamabad's Convention Centre, where President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to hoist the national flag. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the three chiefs of the armed forces and other notable personalities will be in attendance.

Change-of-guard ceremonies were also held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

People across the country flocked to stalls that lined up streets to purchase national flags in different sizes, t-shirts, badges and other merchandise to display their national pride.

