Pakistan International Airlines under fire over Polish tourist's 'Kiki challenge'

On Monday, a video went viral of Polish tourist Eva Bianka Zubeck performed the popular 'Kiki challenge' with the national flag wrapped on her body.

Pakistan flag used for representation

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has come under fire over a promotional video made by the national flag carrier in collaboration with a Polish tourist who is seen doing the 'Kiki challenge' inside an empty aircraft.

On Monday, a video went viral of Polish tourist Eva Bianka Zubeck performed the popular 'Kiki challenge' with the national flag wrapped on her body, Dawn news reported.

"Eva Zubeck from Poland/England is a Global Citizen travelling around the world, but now her heart is set on Pakistan! She has been exploring Pakistan flying #PIA. She will be celebrating Independence Day in a style never before attempted in the world! Stay tuned for updates," the airlines said in a tweet along with the video.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later in the day said the woman not only disgraced the flag but also violated the security codes of the national airlines.

"We want to know that who allowed the woman to go into an empty aircraft and dance at the airport," an NAB spokesman told Dawn news.

He said the NAB will officially send a letter to the PIA on Wednesday to seek its management's point of view on the issue.

"We want to ascertain that who had permitted the women to freely move into a highly-secured runway of the airport."

Due to the immediate escalation of the issue, Zubeck had to issue a clarification.

