President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey to 'boycott' US electronic goods 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today said Turkey would boycott US electronic goods, in retaliation for punitive sanctions Washington placed against Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today said Turkey would boycott US electronic goods, in retaliation for punitive sanctions Washington placed against Ankara over the detention of an American pastor.

"We will boycott US electronic goods," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

"If (the United States) have the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," he said, referring to US giant Apple's iconic phone and the top South Korean brand.

"We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said, referring to homegrown Turkish electronics brands.

