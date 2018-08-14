Home World

Russian-made arms in rebel-held east Ukraine: Watchdog

The mission said one of its drones had seen the Leer-3, Krasukha-2, Bylina, and Repellent-1 systems some 64 kilometres (40 miles) south-west of the rebels' stronghold Lugansk.

Published: 14th August 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

KIEV: A security watchdog on Tuesday said for the first time it had spotted Russian-made weapons in rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, despite the Kremlin insisting it has not provided arms in the conflict.

The statement from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is a rare independent confirmation that sophisticated Russian-produced arms are involved in the fight between the Ukrainian army and separatists.

In a statement to AFP, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine said that on July 28, it had "spotted four distinct electronic warfare systems ... in areas not controlled by the government."

The mission said one of its drones had seen the Leer-3, Krasukha-2, Bylina, and Repellent-1 systems some 64 kilometres (40 miles) south-west of the rebels' stronghold Lugansk.

The systems -- designed to jam mobile communication and disable radar guided missiles -- started being produced only a few years ago and are made in Russia. 

The OSCE report did not explicitly name the country of origin.

Repellent-1 was designed to disable and destroy drones at distances of up to roughly 30 kilometres, according to Russian media. 

The mission confirmed to AFP that its drones, which are used to monitor the four-year-old conflict, have been jammed dozens of times, but refused to speculate on the source of the interference.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict with Moscow-backed rebels broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border.

Moscow has denied the allegations despite overwhelming evidence that it has been involved in the fighting. 

The OSCE team's 600 members are the only independent monitoring mission in the war-torn area.

They provide daily reports on the fighting and have drawn the insurgents' ire for accusing them of being responsible for most violations of a truce deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian-made arms east Ukraine Watchdog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss