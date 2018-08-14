Home World

US dismisses 'hypocritical' draft space weapons treaty

US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Yleem D. S Poblete, said the US was committed to strengthening the safety, stability and sustainability of space.

Published: 14th August 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The United States voiced strong opposition Tuesday to a treaty proposed by Russia and China explicitly aimed at preventing an arms race in space, calling it "hollow and hypocritical".

A top US official told the global disarmament body in Geneva that Washington had no confidence in the draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects, or PPWT.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Yleem D. S Poblete, said the US was committed to strengthening the safety, stability and sustainability of space.

But she insisted "the draft PPWT is not the right mechanism for accomplishing that".

"Hollow and hypocritical efforts are not the answer," she said, maintaining that the PPWT, first presented by Russia and China in 2008, was "a flawed document".

The accusation came as the US eyes creating a Space Force as a new military branch, something President Donald Trump has said would give his country dominance over its rivals.

Russia's representative at the Conference on Disarmament hinted Poblete's criticism of the PPWT might be a smokescreen to divert attention from that project.

"Every time they want to hide intentions, diplomats draw attention to other issues," he said.

'Extremely flawed' -

Both he and his Chinese counterpart insisted on the good intentions of the draft treaty and urged Washington to collaborate on a text everyone could agree on.

In a heated back-and-forth with the Russian diplomat, US Ambassador Robert Wood insisted the PPWT was "extremely flawed" and beyond repair.

Poblete meanwhile said she was particularly wary of the Russia-backed draft treaty, given "the recent pattern of Russian malign behaviour".

She accused Moscow of "actively pursuing the development and deployment of anti-satellite weapons", and voiced concern over observations of "strange" behaviour by Russian satellites.

"What Russia tells us diplomatically and publicly may be the opposite of what it intends to do with that satellite," she said, pointing for example to the "very abnormal behaviour" of a "space object" deployed by Russia last October.

"The PPWT's proponents, through very careful parsing of treaty language, would allow the very activities they claim to prohibit," she insisted.

Trump ordered the creation of Space Force in June, arguing the Pentagon needs it to tackle vulnerabilities in space and assert US dominance in orbit.

Its creation, however, is not a done deal, as it needs approval from Congress, and the concept has met scepticism from lawmakers and defence officials wary of the cost and added bureaucracy.

But Vice President Mike Pence last week was unequivocal in presenting the administration's wish for it to become a reality -- preferably by 2020, the end of Trump's term in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US US Assistant Secretary of State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss