Fiji celebrates India's Independence Day

This was the first instance where an Indian Naval Ship celebrated India's Independence Day at Fiji.

By ANI

SUVA: Fiji was the first place where the Indian national flag was hoisted on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day.

INS (Indian Naval Ship) Sahydri paraded the Guard and the flag was hoisted by the High Commissioner of India, Vishwas Sapkal along with Defence Advise Captain Manish Rai, and CO, INS Sahyadri Captain Shantanu Jha.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo also wished the nation on the 72nd Independence Day.

Pompeo in a statement said, "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people and government of India on their Independence Day. Since gaining its independence 71 years ago today, India has set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity, and the rule of law-values shared by the United States." 

