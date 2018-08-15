Home World

Turkey court rejects fresh plea to free detained US pastor

The court in the western city of Izmir ruled that Brunson, who faces 35 years in jail over terror and espionage charges, will remain under house arrest, the state television TRT reported.

Published: 15th August 2018 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. pastor Bill Devlin talks to members of the medias as he arrives to show his support at a prison complex in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey, where jailed US pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is appearing on trial at a court inside the complex. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court today rejected a new appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major row between Turkey and the United States, local media reported.

Brunson's jail term had been converted to house detention for health reasons.

His detention has soured relations with Washington, with US President Donald Trump doubling aluminium and steel tariffs for Turkey in punitive actions against Ankara's refusal to release Brunson.

The crisis has sent the Turkish currency into free fall since Friday.

"The president has a great deal of frustration (about) the pastor not being released," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said yesterday.

The statement came after US embassy charge d'affaires Jeffrey Hovenier visited Brunson in Izmir.

Brunson's lawyer Cem Halavurt told AFP that a higher court would also discuss his appeal for Brunson's release.

Turkey's ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic on Monday held private talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton in a meeting to discuss the pastor's status.

