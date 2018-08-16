Home World

Indian, Singapore navies to commemorate 25th anniversary of maritime bilateral exercise

Singapore is a leading source of investment in India and a key financial market for Indian companies.

A fleet of warships sailing during the ‘Day at Sea’ programme organised by the Indian Navy in Vizag. (Photo | ENS)

SINGAPORE: The Indian and Singapore navies will conduct joint exercises next month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the maritime bilateral exercise between the two countries.

"Our excellent defence relationship is a reflection of deep mutual trust and a shared vision for the region," Indian High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf said here last night.

"This year, in just a few weeks from now, we will be celebrating 25 years of our bilateral naval exercise, the longest uninterrupted naval exercises that India has with any country in the world," he said.

Later in the year, the two countries' air forces and armies will also conduct joint exercises, he added.

The country is the gateway to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a broader East.

The economic partnership is of a great value to both the countries, Ashraf said at India's 72nd Independence Day celebration reception held here.

Elaborating, he said Singapore is a leading destination for outbound Indian investments, which accounts for about 20 per cent.

Approximately 8,000 Indian companies are registered in Singapore, Ashraf said.

He pointed out that the two nations are working together in the fields of technology and innovation solutions that inspire hope and provide solutions for the weak and vulnerable.

"The Indian professionals and the startups here provide the spark that is igniting the eco system and creating the cyber-bridge between our two countries," he said.

Singapore's education minister Ong Ye Kung was the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day celebration.

