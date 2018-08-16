Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Mahmud Khan elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM 

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mahmud Khan, was elected today as 22nd chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The KP Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ghani, announced the result soon after the counting of the votes got over.

Khan defeated joint opposition's candidate Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by a margin of 44 votes in the election held through secret ballot in the provincial assembly.

Of the total 110 votes polled, Khan bagged 77 votes, while Nisar Gul got only 33. Khan belongs to Matta Tehsil of Swat district.

He won the provincial assembly seat from PK-9 constituency.

He started his political career as union council of Nazim Khadzai Matta Tehsil.

He joined PTI before the 2013 election and was elected member of the house.

Khan was provincial minister in the cabinet of Pervaz Khattak from 2013-18 and was holding the portfolio of sports, culture tourism and irrigation.