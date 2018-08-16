Home World

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Mahmud Khan elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM 

Khan defeated joint opposition's candidate Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by a margin of 44 votes in the election held through secret ballot in the provincial assembly.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mahmud Khan, was elected today as 22nd chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The KP Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ghani, announced the result soon after the counting of the votes got over.

Khan defeated joint opposition's candidate Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by a margin of 44 votes in the election held through secret ballot in the provincial assembly.

Of the total 110 votes polled, Khan bagged 77 votes, while Nisar Gul got only 33. Khan belongs to Matta Tehsil of Swat district.

He won the provincial assembly seat from PK-9 constituency.

He started his political career as union council of Nazim Khadzai Matta Tehsil.

 He joined PTI before the 2013 election and was elected member of the house.

Khan was provincial minister in the cabinet of Pervaz Khattak from 2013-18 and was holding the portfolio of sports, culture tourism and irrigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day