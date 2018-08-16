Home World

Two mosques attacked with catapults and ball bearings in UK 

West Midlands Police were called to Masjid Qamarul Islam in Small Heath area of the city at around 10pm (local time) and then to Al-Hijrah mosque nearby around 20 minutes later.

Published: 16th August 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a mosque.

By PTI

LONDON: Two mosques in Britain's Birmingham were targeted with heavy-duty catapults and ball bearings overnight, police said today.

Armed police officers have been deployed outside the mosques, they said.

West Midlands Police were called to Masjid Qamarul Islam in Small Heath area of the city at around 10pm (local time) and then to Al-Hijrah mosque nearby around 20 minutes later.

Police said they had recovered some ball bearings which appeared to have been fired from catapults, which smashed windows during evening prayers.

"Firearms officers were deployed as a precaution, but the bearings recovered are thought to be from a heavy-duty catapult," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"The reason for the attacks aren't clear at this stage, but officers are continuing to patrol the area to reassure worshippers and local residents," the statement said.

Imam Usman Hussain, from Masjid Qamarul Islam, said people were "frightened" as windows were smashed.

"Worshippers thought they were under attack by someone with a gun.

We heard a loud bang, people were very frightened, there was a sense of panic, but we don't know what the motive was," he said.

The incidents come in the wake of 29-year-old Sudanese-origin British Muslim, Salih Khater, being arrested on suspicion of terror offences in London after he smashed through security barriers outside Parliament in London on Tuesday, injuring three people.

A trustee of Birmingham Central Mosque, Nassar Mahmood, said Muslims are facing "unprecedented" levels of Islamophobia in the UK at present and urged the media not to speculate on the reasons behind the most recent suspected terror attack happened.

"We would ask you to be cautious of apportioning blame to the Muslim community," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Britain's Birmingham Mosques attacked in UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career